Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Drops By 26.8%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,332,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 1,820,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAESY opened at $70.74 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.9029 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

