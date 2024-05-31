Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Increases By 88.9%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,421,800 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 1,281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of BCAUF stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

