Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Drops By 29.1%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,468.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.
About Temenos
