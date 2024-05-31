Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Expands By 67.7%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $7.10 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.