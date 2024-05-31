Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Declines By 53.8%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $109.60 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $63.84 and a one year high of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

