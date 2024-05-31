Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Grows By 103.9%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,900 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the April 30th total of 744,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trainline Stock Performance
Trainline stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
Trainline Company Profile
