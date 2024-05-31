Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Grows By 103.9%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,900 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the April 30th total of 744,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Stock Performance

Trainline stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

