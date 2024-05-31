Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 68,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 212,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($18.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.96% and a negative net margin of 318.99%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.23% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

