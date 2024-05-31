Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

