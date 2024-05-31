SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

