SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 80,571 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.34.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
