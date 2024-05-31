Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,237,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

