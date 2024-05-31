Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,479 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

