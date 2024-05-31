Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,479 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile
The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.