Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,877 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.