Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 337 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

