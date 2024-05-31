Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,476 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 66,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 484,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.