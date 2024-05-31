Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 987 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

