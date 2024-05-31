Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.05 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.