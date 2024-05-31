Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,212 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEU stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

