Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 18,455 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 136,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

