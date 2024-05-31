Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,399,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 165,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

