Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,618 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $113.80.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.