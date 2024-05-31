Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,581 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127,181 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.