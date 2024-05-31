Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 786.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

SNX stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.