Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

