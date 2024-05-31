Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

