Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

