Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

