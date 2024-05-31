Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,344 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 359,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
Shares of CLF opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.