Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,344 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 359,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

