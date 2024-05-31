Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

