Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $46,153,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $562.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

