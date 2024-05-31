Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,692,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $15,511,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 999,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

