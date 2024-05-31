Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

ARKK opened at $42.82 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.