Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241,997 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 157,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 147,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $103.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.