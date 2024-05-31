Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.00 and its 200-day moving average is $275.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

