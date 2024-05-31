Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $303.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $118,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

