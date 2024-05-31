Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 236.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $526.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.86 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.57 and a 200-day moving average of $539.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

