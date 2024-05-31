Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.83% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,093,000.

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $23.97 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

About IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

