Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBJA. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:XBJA opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.