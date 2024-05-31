Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Stryker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK opened at $340.52 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.