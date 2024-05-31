Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.64 Million in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 193,888 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

