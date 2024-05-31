Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $220.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

