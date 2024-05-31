Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Novartis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $100.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

