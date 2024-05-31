Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,145 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Griffon worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:GFF opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. Griffon’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

