Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

