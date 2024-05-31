Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 57,980 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,980 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,043,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

