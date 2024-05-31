Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,248 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $250.85.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

