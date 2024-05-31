Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 730 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BBAG stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.