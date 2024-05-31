Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STERIS by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $223.24 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

