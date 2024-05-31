Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,786,000 after purchasing an additional 175,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

