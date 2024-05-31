Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 204,659 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.59% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $44,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

